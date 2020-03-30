Vote button

As candidate filing in Laurens County came to a close today at noon, local and statewide races are now set for the June 9 primary and the Nov. 3 general election. 

In the Sheriff's race, all candidates are Republican and they will face off in the June primary. Those candidates are incumbent Don Reynolds, Ricky Chastain, Jarvis Reeder and Ted Richardson. 

In County Council District 2, incumbent Joe Wood will go up against Luke Rankin in the June Republican primary. 

In County Council District 6, incumbent Diane Anderson will face off against Arthur Lee Philson, Jr. in the Democratic primary. 

In County Council District 7, Brenda Stewart and David Tribble will go up against each other in the Republican primary with the winner taking on incumbent David Pitts in the general election. 

In the Clerk of Court race, Michelle Simmons will take on Mary Lauren Powers in the Republican primary. 

In the race for US House District 3, Mark Welch and Hosea Cleveland will face off in the Democratic primary and then go up against incumbent Jeff Duncan in the general election. 

Office CandidateParty
SheriffDon ReynoldsRepublican
SheriffJarvis ReederRepublican
SheriffRicky ChastainRepublican
SheriffTed RichardsonRepublican
   
County Council District 2Joe WoodRepublican
County Council District 2Luke RankinRepublican
   
County Council District 3Garrett McDanielDemocratic
   
County Council District 6Diane AndersonDemocratic
County Council District 6Arthur Lee Philson, Jr. Democratic
   
County Council District 7David PittsDemocratic
County Council District 7Brenda StewartRepublican
County Council District 7David TribbleRepublican
   
Clerk of CourtMichelle SimmonsRepublican
Clerk of CourtMary Lauren PowersRepublican
   
CoronerVickie CheekRepublican
   
Solicitor Circuit 8David StumboRepublican
   
SC House of Rep. District 14Stewart JonesRepublican
   
SC House of Rep. District 16Mark WillisRepublican
   
SC House of Rep. District 42Doug GilliamRepublican
SC House of Rep. District 42Melinda Inman ButlerConstitution
   
SC Senate District 9Danny VerdinRepublican
   
US House of Rep. District 3Jeff DuncanRepublican
US House of Rep. District 3Mark D. WelchDemocratic
US House of Rep. District 3Hosea ClevelandDemocratic
   
US SenateJaime HarrisonDemocratic
US SenateDuke BucknerRepublican
US SenateJoe ReynoldsRepublican
US SenateMichael LaPierreRepublican
US SenateBill BledsoeConstitution
US SenateLindsey GrahamRepublican
US SenateKeenan Wallace DunhamLibertarian