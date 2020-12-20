Absentee voting now open for $109 million referendum

 

The ballot for the municipal elections on March 2, 2021 is set after filing ended on Thursday, Dec. 17 at noon.

Two seats on Laurens City Council will be contested, including Seat 1 and Seat 2. Sara Latimore will run unopposed for Seat 4.

For Seat 1, Joe Lovin and Phillip McClintock will face off against incumbent Marion Blonde Miller. For Seat 2, Wayne Neal and Faith Woodruff will take on incumbent Alicia Latrina Sullivan.

Laurens CPW commissioners Ulysses Cunningham and Gerald Abercrombie will run unopposed for District 1 and District 2, respectively.

Clinton City Council will have two of three seats contested. Robbie Neal will run unopposed for Seat 3.

Incumbent Danny Cook will be opposed by Henry Anderson and Ricky Martin, Sr. for Seat 1. Incumbent Ronnie Roth will take on Mitch Meadors for Seat 5.

The Town of Cross Hill will return their mayor and four council members. Randy Bishop is running unopposed for Mayor and council seats will also be unopposed, including Charles Bartee, David Coleman, Connie Jester and Beverly L Jones.

Waterloo and Gray Court will also have unopposed ballots. Joy Craine and Millie Dawkins will fill two seats on Gray Court town council. Barbara Smith is running for mayor of Waterloo along with Curtis Todd and Murry Jones filling two seats on town council.  

CITY OF LAURENS    

Seat 01

Joe Lovin

 

Phillip McClintock

 

Marion Blonde Miller

Seat 02

Wayne G Neal

 

Alicia Latrina Sullivan

 

Faith Woodruff

Seat 04

Sara Latimore

  
  

CPW

 

Dist 01

Ulysses Cunningham

Dist 02

Gerald Abercrombie

  
  

CITY OF CLINTON   

Seat 01

Henry Anderson

 

Danny Cook

 

Ricky D Martin, Sr

Seat 03

Robbie Neal

Seat 05

Mitch Meadors

 

Ronnie Roth

  
  

TOWN OF CROSS HILL     

Mayor

Randy Bishop 

Council (4)

Charles Bartee

 

David Coleman

 

Connie Jester

 

Beverly L Jones

  
  

TOWN OF GRAY COURT    

Council (2)

Joy Craine

 

Millie Dawkins

  
  

TOWN OF WATERLOO 

Mayor

Barbara Smith

Council (2)

Murry Jones

 

Curtis J Todd