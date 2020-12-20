The ballot for the municipal elections on March 2, 2021 is set after filing ended on Thursday, Dec. 17 at noon.
Two seats on Laurens City Council will be contested, including Seat 1 and Seat 2. Sara Latimore will run unopposed for Seat 4.
For Seat 1, Joe Lovin and Phillip McClintock will face off against incumbent Marion Blonde Miller. For Seat 2, Wayne Neal and Faith Woodruff will take on incumbent Alicia Latrina Sullivan.
Laurens CPW commissioners Ulysses Cunningham and Gerald Abercrombie will run unopposed for District 1 and District 2, respectively.
Clinton City Council will have two of three seats contested. Robbie Neal will run unopposed for Seat 3.
Incumbent Danny Cook will be opposed by Henry Anderson and Ricky Martin, Sr. for Seat 1. Incumbent Ronnie Roth will take on Mitch Meadors for Seat 5.
The Town of Cross Hill will return their mayor and four council members. Randy Bishop is running unopposed for Mayor and council seats will also be unopposed, including Charles Bartee, David Coleman, Connie Jester and Beverly L Jones.
Waterloo and Gray Court will also have unopposed ballots. Joy Craine and Millie Dawkins will fill two seats on Gray Court town council. Barbara Smith is running for mayor of Waterloo along with Curtis Todd and Murry Jones filling two seats on town council.
CITY OF LAURENS
Seat 01
Joe Lovin
Phillip McClintock
Marion Blonde Miller
Seat 02
Wayne G Neal
Alicia Latrina Sullivan
Faith Woodruff
Seat 04
Sara Latimore
CPW
Dist 01
Ulysses Cunningham
Dist 02
Gerald Abercrombie
CITY OF CLINTON
Seat 01
Henry Anderson
Danny Cook
Ricky D Martin, Sr
Seat 03
Robbie Neal
Seat 05
Mitch Meadors
Ronnie Roth
TOWN OF CROSS HILL
Mayor
Randy Bishop
Council (4)
Charles Bartee
David Coleman
Connie Jester
Beverly L Jones
TOWN OF GRAY COURT
Council (2)
Joy Craine
Millie Dawkins
TOWN OF WATERLOO
Mayor
Barbara Smith
Council (2)
Murry Jones
Curtis J Todd
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.