The ballot for the November 8 general election was set today by the Laurens County Board of Voter Registration & Elections.

Noon on August 15 was the deadline to check petitions and certify petition candidates and the deadline for non-partisan candidates to file and be certified for the general election ballot.

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Jokie Beckett Jr, Independence

Michael Copland, Independence

Joe Cunningham, Democratic

Henry McMaster, Republican

Bruce Reeves, Libertarian

Gary M Votour, Labor

Secretary of State

Rosemounda Peggy Butler, Democratic

Mark Hammond, Republican

State Treasurer

Curtis Loftis, Republican

Sarah E Work, Alliance

Attorney General

Alan Wilson, Republican

Comptroller

General Richard Eckstrom, Republican

State Superintendent of Education

Lisa Ellis, Democratic, Alliance

Patricia M Mickel, Green

Ellen Weaver, Republican Republican

Commissioner of Agriculture

David Edmond, Green

Chris Nelums, United Citizens

Hugh Weathers, Republican

U.S. Senate 2

Krystle Matthews, Democratic

Tim Scott, Republican

U.S. House of Representatives, District 03

Jeff Duncan, Republican

State House of Representatives, District 11

Craig Gagnon, Republican

State House of Representatives, District 13

Bill Kimler, Democratic

John McCravy, Republican

State House of Representatives, District 14

Daniel A Duncan, Democratic

Stewart O Jones, Republican

State House of Representatives, District 16

Mark N Willis, Republican

State House of Representatives, District 42

Doug Gilliam, Republican

Probate Judge

Kaye W Fridy, Republican

Auditor

Jim Coleman, Republican

County Treasurer

Cynthia M Burke, Republican

County Council District, 01

M Kemp Younts, Republican

County Council District, 04

W Brown Patterson Jr, Republican

County Council District, 05

Jeffrey Carroll, Republican

Soil and Water District Commission

Nelson Crisp

Patrick Jackson

School Trustee District, District 55, Seat 2

Cathy Little

School Trustee District, District 55, Seat 4

Mike Hughes

Betty Ann Neely

School Trustee District, District 55, Seat 6

Peggy Hunter Nance

Brooke Allen Temples

School Trustee District, District 56, Seat 5

Teresa G Corley

School Trustee District, District 56, Seat 6

Jan Bridges Simmons

School Trustee District, District 56, Seat 7

Keith Richardson

Watershed Conservation District, Beaverdam - Warrior Creek

Lewis Croxton

Maxcy Pat Hunter Jr

Watershed Conservation District, Duncan Creek

Harold W McClintock Jr

Samuel F Roper

Watershed Conservation District, Rabon Creek

Matthew J Brownlee

Casey B Robinson