Renita Barksdale has officially become the new director of the Laurens County Public Library.
Her first day was January 4. She replaces Ann Szypulski, who held the same position for the last 12 years.
The library’s board of trustees chose Szypulski’s replacement, but she is also pleased with the choice.
“She was the obvious choice in experience and her personality,” said chairman John Womack.
Barksdale is a Greenville County native and spent 8 years working within the Greenville County library system.
Her work experiences also include working for four years in Tennessee at various libraries. Her most recent position was as the director of the Public Library of Johnston County, North Carolina.
Barksdale is a graduate of Clemson University and holds a master’s degree in Library Science and Information from the University of North Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.