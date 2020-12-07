Jim Barton was re-elected chairman of the School District 56 Board of Trustees on Thursday during a called board meeting. He will serve a two-year term. Tammy Stewart was elected vice-chair, and Kim Williams-Carter was elected secretary.
Edna McGee, who retired from board service, had been the board’s long-time secretary. Dr. Patsy Sadler also retired from the school board this year. Replacing McGee and Sadler are Charles Stinson and Rhonda Gary.
Incumbents Barton and Williams-Carter and newcomers Stinson and Gary took their oaths of office Thursday evening at the Clinton High School auditorium. The District 56 board holds its meetings there to allow for social-distance seating. The board does not have a regular meeting in December, returning to meetings starting Jan. 25, 2021. .
Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields initially conducted the meeting. When Barton was unanimously re-elected as chairman, he presided over votes for Stewart and Williams-Carter, elected to their posts also by unanimous votes.
After a group photo was taken, the new board members were introduced to the District 56 administration and principals, at O’Shields’ request. Non-partisan voting during the Nov. 3 General Election elected these four board members to their district seats.
