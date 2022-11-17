On Saturday, November 19, the Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site will host a Commemoration of the Battle of Blackstock followed by a guided hike of the battlefield and a Ranger led Battlefield Talk covering the history of the battle.
The Battle Commemoration will be from 10:00 am-11:00 am at the Blackstock Battlefield State Historic Site and will be led by local chapters of the Children of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Revolution, and Sons of the American Revolution.
Directly following the Commemoration, a guided hike of the battlefield will be offered led by leading Blackstock historian Michael Burgess. The hike is two hours long and will take place over difficult and hilly terrain and space will be limited so you must register by using this link by 5:00 pm November 18 to go on the hike: https://tinyurl.com/bdeduurr
The Ranger Battlefield Talk will be offered from 11:15 am-12:30 pm on the Blackstock Battlefield. This talk will cover the history of why the battle occurred, the specifics of the battle itself, and the importance of the battle to the Patriot cause. Seating will be limited so please bring your own chair. There is no need to register for the Commemoration or the Ranger Battlefield Talk.
Cost: Free
Meet at Blackstock Battlefield State Historic Site
Address: 568 Monument Road, Enoree, SC 29335
For more information, contact the park at (864) 938-0100 or e-mail mgmillsp@scprt.com. www.SouthCarolinaParks.com.
