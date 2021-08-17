The Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site will host a commemoration of the 241st Anniversary of the August 19, 1780 Revolutionary War battle of Musgrove Mill on Saturday, August 21, 2021.
The commemoration will begin at 10:00am and will be led by local chapters of the Children of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Revolution, and Sons of the American Revolution. Following the commemoration there will be light refreshments available.
This event is free to the public.
Please bring lawn chairs, bottled water, and prepare for the weather.
For more information please contact the park at mgmillsp@scprt.com, (864) 938-0100 or visit southcarolinaparks.com.
