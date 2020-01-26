On Saturday, February 1, Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site will be offering a guided hike of the battlefield trail.
The Battle of Musgrove's Mill, which occurred on August 19, 1780, was a vital turning point in the Patriot’ fight for independence on the South Carolina Backcountry. This 2-hour, Ranger-led hike will cover the 1.5-mile battlefield trail, during which you will learn about why the battle was fought at Musgrove Mill, who participated and what occurred during the battle.
The cost of the hike is just $5 a person.
Please wear appropriate clothing and footwear for hiking and bring bottled water.
Meet at the Visitor’s Center between 9:45-10 a.m., and the hike will begin at 10 a.m.
Space is limited, so reservations are required in advance. Reserve your spot by contacting the park at (864) 938-0100, or mgmillsp@scprt.com.
