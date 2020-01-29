The South Carolina School Boards Association and Laurens County School District 55 recognized Barbara Beeks, an LCSD 55 board member, for her 10 years of school-board service at the Board of Trustees meeting on January 27.
Beeks received her special recognition, along with a general recognition of the entire board, as part of SCSBA’s Board Recognition month, which occurs every January. LCSD 55 honored the entire board with a reception at the district office prior to the regularly scheduled board meeting.
Beeks joined the LCSD 55 Board of Trustees in 2009 after being encouraged by community members who recognized her love for children and desire to provide the best educational opportunities possible for the children of the district. This year, 33 school board members from throughout the state will receive special lapel pins for reaching the 10 or 15-year benchmarks. Another 23 will commemorate their 20th, 25th, 30th, or 35th year of school board service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.