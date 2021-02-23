Former Laurens County District 55 School Board Chair Robby Bell was honored at Monday night’s District 55 school board meeting. Mr. Bell was presented with an award for his service to the district.
Bell was a member of the board of trustees from December 2012 to December 2020.
EB Morse Elementary presented the board with a report about their Academic Recovery Program. Their focus is alternating ELA and Math instruction each week, with a focus on Reading Recovery in their two third grade ARP classes. Students in grades K-5th have received academic help outside of their traditional classroom.
Currently, they are in Cycle Two. Cycle Two runs from February 3 until March 25. 61 students are currently attending. Six teachers are serving in Cycle Two. Cycle One ran from November 30 through December 17. It saw 70 face-to-face students, 23 virtual students being served by eight teachers.
A total of 108, not including the 23 virtual students, have been served since November of 2020.
Laurens Middle School is adding a news show. It will be called WLMS. The school advertised the jobs and students had the opportunity to apply and interview for different positions.
Laurens District 55 senior Olivia Warner was recognized by Dr. Thomas for being an Auto Mechanics All-Star.
Seniors Cole England, Nick Humphries, and Michaela Smith were also recognized by Dr. Thomas as they have recently signed with various colleges/universities to continue their education and athletic careers.
