Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, will close for business on Easter Sunday, April 12, to provide hardworking associates a day of rest with family. The grocer is also introducing additional precautionary measures to help limit the exposure of associates and customers to the coronavirus.
Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “Southeastern Grocers is a people-first company, and our associates and customers are at the heart of our business. I am extremely proud of our associates who are going above and beyond to serve our customers. The decision to close on Easter Sunday was made to allow our heroic associates a day to rest and find comfort with their families. We are grateful for the kindness many of our customers have shown our associates. Now more than ever, we need to promote kindness to all of those who are on the front line striving to make our communities safer and stronger. Together, we will support our neighbors, and continue to provide the safest possible shopping environment for our customers.”
To help facilitate social distancing and prevent overcrowding, Southeastern Grocers will limit the number of customers shopping in select stores. Beginning this week, all BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores will conduct temperature checks for associates when they report to work to ensure a safer atmosphere for associates and customers.
Additionally, associates are allowed to wear masks and gloves in all stores, and the company will provide protective items where supplies are available. These extensive measures will serve as an added safeguard for the community, providing another layer of protection for both associates and customers. The grocer is committed to maintaining close alignment with local municipality directives to keep customers and associates safe and help contain the spread of the virus.
Southeastern Grocers has elevated safety standards to help alleviate community concerns. These standards include the installation of Plexiglas partitions at all store registers, customer service desks, pharmacies and liquor store counters; as well as a deeper, comprehensive cleaning process; designated shopping hours for high-risk customers and extended shopping hours for first responders and health care professionals. Customers are asked to maintain a two-cart-length distance throughout the store and at checkout by utilizing floor markers set to encourage social distancing. Customers are also asked to continue using touch-free payment options at all BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie registers.
With the exception of Easter Sunday, all BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores will continue to close nightly at 8 p.m. This change allows associates the extra time needed to appropriately restock store shelves and ensure stores are able to conduct additional sanitation procedures.
The grocer will continue to dedicate the first opening hour to high-risk customers, as well as extend shopping hours for health care professionals and first responders on Mondays and Tuesdays from 8–9 p.m. to allow these heroic individuals the opportunity to stock up on essential products.
