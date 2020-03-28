Southeastern Grocers, Inc., parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, announced Friday that the grocer will extend shopping hours on Monday and Tuesday to add a special shopping hour from 8–9 p.m. dedicated to healthcare providers and first responders.
Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “At Southeastern Grocers, we are a people first company and we are dedicated to being there for the community when they need us most. Our first responders and healthcare providers are working extra-long hours to take care of the community and we want to do our part to take care of them. Beginning this Monday, all of our stores will remain open from 8-9 p.m. every Monday and Tuesday to allow these heroic individuals the opportunity to stock up on fresh food and essential items. We ask that our customers be respectful of this time we have dedicated to our frontline warriors.”
Healthcare personnel and first responders can visit any BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores from 8-9 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday evenings to participate in the special shopping hour.
