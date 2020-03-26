Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, today announced that it has proactively implemented additional safety measures by beginning the installation of protective Plexiglas partitions in all stores.
The grocer will also enforce additional social distancing protocols and adhere to stricter store occupancy regulations to further safeguard customers and associates from the spread of COVID-19 in the communities it serves. The Plexiglas partitions will be installed between customers and associates at store registers, customer service desks, pharmacies and liquor store counters for further protection against the spread of the virus.
Installation in all stores is currently underway and will continue through Friday, April 3. Additionally, all stores will initiate a two-cart-length distance between customers at checkout by utilizing floor markers to encourage and maintain social distancing.
SEG will continue to offer modified store and pharmacy hours to allow for a deeper, comprehensive cleaning process so customers can continue to shop confidently and safely. SEG also remains committed to fostering and supporting new employment opportunities for those in need throughout the Southeast.
To help facilitate seamless social distancing within stores during this evolving and unprecedented situation, SEG is committed to maintaining close alignment with local municipal directives to keep customers and associates safe and help contain the spread of the virus.
Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “It is humbling to see the display of teamwork and dedication demonstrated by our store associates as they serve our customers with extraordinary kindness in this time of great need. It is imperative that we implement additional safety measures to help shield our associates and customers with protective partitions, social distancing and occupancy regulations to protect them and their loved ones during this time of uncertainty. We will continue to do our part to lessen the impact to our communities by providing clean and safe shopping experiences that our customers can always count on.”
As a continued safety precaution, seniors and high-risk customers are invited to shop their local BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket or Winn-Dixie grocery store from 8 – 9 a.m., Monday through Friday. The grocer asks all customers to remain respectful of this time given to the elderly and other high-risk community members to allow them the comfort of purchasing necessary products in a safe environment.
The grocer will also open all pharmacy locations at 8 a.m. on weekdays to allow these same customers extra time to fill prescriptions or seek counseling with expert pharmacists. On weekends, pharmacy locations will open at the usual time of operations. All pharmacy locations will remain open and are prepared to provide influenza and pneumonia vaccines to help promote the health and well-being of customers.
Due to the current impact of COVID-19 on the hospitality and restaurant industries, Southeastern Grocers will continue to expeditiously hire additional associates to be neighborhood heroes in serving customers and communities. SEG is offering positions to individuals throughout the Southeast who have been affected by restricted working hours as a result of mandated store and restaurant closures.
Individuals who are interested in applying can visit their local BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores for more information or visit www.segrocers.com/careers.
All BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores will also continue to close nightly at 8 p.m. This will give associates the time needed to appropriately restock store shelves and ensure stores are able to conduct additional sanitation procedures.
