A man has died from injuries sustained in an accident on East Main Street in Laurens on November 4.
According to the Laurens County Coroner's Office, the victim was riding his bicycle when the accident occurred. The victim was transported to Greenville Memorial and passed away on Thursday, November 11.
The Laurens County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Tyler James Fisher, 23, of Laurens.
The accident is being investigated by the Laurens Police Dept.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.