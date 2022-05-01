A black bear was spotted in Laurens on Sunday in the vicinity of Todd Avenue and West Main Street. The cub was also spotted in the Sherwood Forest area.
The Laurens Police Dept. issued a statement on Sunday that they are aware of a sighting of a black bear in the city.
"If seen please do NOT approach the animal, also do not try to capture, feed or otherwise have contact with the bear. Remember this is a wild animal and should be considered extremely dangerous if approached."
According to the LPD, SCDNR has been made aware and "have advised that the best course of action right now is to leave the animal alone in hopes that it will return to the wild and move on out of the city."
The LPD asks that you not enter any areas or neighborhoods where you may hear the bear may be visiting to try to get a look or photograph as this could provoke or scare the animal and cause it to react.
If you see that the bear is getting too close to your residence and/or shows signs of hostility please call 911 immediately.
