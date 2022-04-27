Thornwell Charter School in Clinton is seeking candidates for two seats on the Board of Directors. The elected candidates will serve a two-year term.
Candidates must apply online and the link is available at
https://forms.gle/BB3fhZCfm4mt1JGZ7.
Candidate filing will close at 12 PM EDT on May 9. On May 11, candidate information and application answers will be posted online. On Tuesday, May 17 at 5:30 PM, a Zoom meeting will be held for candidates to speak to the public and state their qualifications and express their reasons for seeking to serve on the board.
Voting will open at 7 AM EDT on May 18 for in person voting at TCS and close at 5PM on May 18. There is one vote per child enrolled in the school and one vote per employee.
Election results will be certified on May 20, and elected school board members will be announced publicly.
All new board members will take office July 1, 2022 and be formally sworn in at the regularly scheduled July board meeting. Board members are required to attend all board meetings.
Per South Carolina Law, all board members are required to attend board training within 1 year of taking office. Free trainings will be offered across the state by the Public Charter School Alliance of South Carolina.
For questions, call the school office at (864) 808-0801 or email at ccaughman@thornwellcs.org
