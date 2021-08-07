The 7th Annual “Cruisin’ for a Cause" Boat Run will be held Saturday, August 14 on Lake Greenwood. The rain date will be Saturday, August 21.
The purpose of the boat run is to bring awareness of people with disabilities and special needs in Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick and Saluda counties and funding to help them.
There will be prizes, food, entertainment and camaraderie. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. at any of the five stops on Lake Greenwood. Last boat in at Camp Fellowship at 3:30 p.m. Live auction begins at 4:00 p.m.
Registration can be completed at any of the five stops on the day of the event. The five stops are: Break on the Lake, Harris Landing, Moon Landing RV Park & Marina, Lighthouse RV Park & Marina and Skipper’s on Lake Greenwood.
For more information, go to the Facebook pages for: Burton Center for Disabilities and Special Needs or Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs or by calling (864) 942-8900, (864) 981-1926 or (864) 993-0012.
