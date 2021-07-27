After nearly a four day search, the body of a Spartanburg man was found in Lake Greenwood on Tuesday, near Skipper's Landing in Laurens County.
According to Laurens County Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp, the body was located around 3:15pm. Canupp identified the victim as 33-year-old Jonathan Myreck.
Myreck didn't resurface after jumping off of a pontoon on Saturday.
South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources and local dive teams assisted in the search.
The cause of death is unknown and an autopsy will be done on Wednesday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.