Traffic at exit 54 on I-26 at Hwy. 72 in Clinton will get a lot heavier over the next few months as two new businesses will be locating there.
Construction has begun on a new Bojangles restaurant in Clinton, located next to QT on Hwy. 72. Bojangles currently has two other locations in Laurens County, including one in Clinton and one in Laurens.
At their last meeting, Clinton City Council voted for an annexation in the Hwy 72 - I-26 Corridor into the city. A city planning document says this property will be a Starbucks.
This new Starbucks will be their second location in Laurens County. Another Starbucks will be located in Laurens on East Main Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.