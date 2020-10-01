The City of Laurens Parks and Recreation department announced that Boo in the Park will be held on Thursday, October 29 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at Laurens City Park on Brownlee Avenue.
This event is a safe Trick-or-Treating event that is sponsored by PRTC.
Trick or treating is open to any child, ages 1-10.
Recreation Director Jason Pridgen states, "We are excited to once again offer Boo in the Park. We chose Laurens City Park because it will allow to most effectively help social distance while also providing all the children a safe place to trick or treat."
To become a vendor for the the event, please call the Rec. Department at 681-7275 or email LaurensPRD@yahoo.com.
