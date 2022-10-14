The City of Laurens Parks and Recreation Department will host Boo in the Park on Monday, October 31 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at Laurens City Park.
This event is a safe Trick-or-Treating event, sponsored by PRTC. Trick or treating is open to any child, ages 0-10.
For more information about being a booth vendor, please call 681-7275. Vendors should bring enough candy for over 1,000 children. There is no charge for vendors.
Link to sign up to be a vendor at Boo In the Park: https://forms.gle/qdqkAeekQvtqRW8z6
