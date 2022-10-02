Laurens County Council this week took the unusual step of having a dedicated time for people to talk about a single issue - the controversial, new Subdivision Ordinance drafted in response to claims that residential development is moving too fast in and around Gray Court and Fountain Inn.
Some closely-packed subdivisions were approved before the Laurens County Planning Commission had clear direction about whether it could or could not approve or deny variances. Once land clearing started and those developments started to be built - a spill-over from crowded but still growing Simpsonville - Laurens County residents realized their farmland and rural way of life is in jeopardy.
They started to push back.
The ordinance has been redrafted and will be considered for final reading on Oct. 11. The council’s Tuesday evening meeting had a time for anyone to make statements, pro or con, solely about the proposed ordinance.
One speaker said the county must make sure the new ordinance can stand up in court. One said the council must make sure Laurens County does not develop like Greenville, Spartanburg and Atlanta. One said there are 402 houses set for 100 acres in the Friendship Church Road area and that road will not stand up to the stress. Another said Gray Court-Owings Elementary School is going to be overwhelmed. One alleged that there were shortcuts taken in drafting the revised ordinance.
“No shortcuts were taken,” Council Chairman Brown Patterson countered.
He said the County has tried many times to get School District 55 to engage about growth and that has not been successful.
“We have zero control over the schools,” Patterson reminded the audience at the council regular meeting in its chambers at the Historic Courthouse in downtown Laurens.
The Oct. 11 meeting for 3rd and final reading will be there; starting with the Oct. 25 meeting, the Laurens County Council will have its meetings in the training room of the Elections & Registration Commission on Bolt Drive in Laurens, as the Historic Courthouse undergoes $3.55 million in exterior renovations (funded by the Capitol Projects Sales Tax).
Council Vice-chairman Jeff Carroll said he feels the pain of his neighbors in District 1 but the council also has the job of not stifling growth in Laurens County.
“I live in Gray Court and I know the roads," said Carroll. "Some of these subdivisions were approved before us changing the ordinance (#910, now being replaced by #926). We need smart growth not stifled growth. This should not be a document that pushes people away from Laurens County.
“District 1, that’s where the pain is now - most of the concern is in a small area in the northwest area the county where the growth is coming; it will go other places, but that’s where it is now. What growth looks like in Fountain Inn may not be what it looks like in Cross Hill and the lake. Zoning is going to be the answer to land use — we need to know what we have and what we want. The document we will vote on for 3rd reading is not perfect, but it has been reviewed. There has been a lot of time and committee input. I am a taxpayer. I live in this county and I want it to be good; but I don’t want to stop the county from growing.”
In other business, the County Council approved an inducement resolution, a fee ordinance on first reading, and a state infrastructure grant for Project Supply, which will be an $18 million investment in an existing vacant building creating 123 jobs. The State Commerce Department will contribute $300,000 to upfit the infrastructure for this project.
The company name will be made public on 3rd and final reading of the fee-in-lieu-of-taxes ordinance.
Also, council authorized acceptance of a $150,000 state grant for Project Soca, going into an existing building in the Hunter Industrial Park, Laurens. Council also gave an industrial park assignment for International Blvd Associates LLC, a company constructing a 320,000 sq ft spec building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.