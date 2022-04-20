The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a celebratory ribbon cutting for the new location of Bourbon & Bubbles, now located at 927-C S. Broad Street in Clinton.
The event began with welcomes and well wishes from Chamber President/CEO Amanda Munyan, City of Clinton Mayor Bob McLean and Laurens County representatives Thomas Higgs and Brown Patterson.
Bourbon & Bubbles is a boutique bottle shop specializing in top shelf liquors, locally distilled spirits, fine wines and champagne.
Paul & Adele Alducin, owners of Bourbon & Bubbles, shared their excitement for the future and thanked the community for their continued support.
Following the ribbon cutting celebration, attendees enjoyed a Business After Hours networking event at the new location. Guests enjoyed musical performances by Stewart Hastings and wine tastings provided by South Bend Winery.
For more information about Bourbon & Bubbles, visit www.facebook.com/Bourbonbubbles or call (864) 833-6838.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.