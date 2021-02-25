The Laurens YMCA will be offering Rock Steady Boxing, a unique fitness program designed to maximize the mental, emotional, and physical potential of people with Parkinson’s disease.
Parkinson’s is a degenerative movement disorder that can cause deterioration of motor skills, balance, speech, and sensory function. This non-contact boxing style fitness program takes the major exercise components of professional boxing workouts and uses them to create a workout to help with posture, hand-eye coordination, strength, balance, and cardio fitness.
The program involves regular exercises, such as stretching, bicycling, running, jump-roping, push-ups, balancing and lots of non-contact boxing, led by experienced trainers/coaches.
Rock Steady serves both men and women of all ages and levels of ability.
“We are fortunate to be able to bring this program to Laurens,” said Lauren Franklin, who successfully completed the Rock Steady Boxing Certification Training, and is certified to offer Rock Steady Boxing to individuals with Parkinson’s and Parkinson’s Plus diseases (CBD, PSP, MSA, and Dementia with Lewy bodies) who live in the area.
Classes start March 2, 2021.
Rock Steady Boxing, Inc., a non-profit organization, was founded in 2006 to empower people with Parkinson’s Disease to fight back. What was started in a tiny gym in Indianapolis, Indiana, this program has grown to over 900 affiliate locations worldwide. In 2012, the Training was launched to share the Rock Steady Boxing Method with other people who are fighting back against Parkinson’s. Today, there are over 900 Rock Steady Boxing affiliate programs around the world, initiated by certified Rock Steady Boxing “Coaches.”
It is estimated that 1-1.5 million Americans have Parkinson’s and 50,000-60,000 being diagnosed each year. As many as 124,000 people with Parkinson’s disease are living in South Carolina.
For additional information. About Rock Steady Boxing Laurens, call the Lakelands YMCA-Laurens YMCA 864-984-2626 or visit www.lakelandsymca.org. Additional information about Rock Steady Boxing Inc. and Parkinson’s disease is available at www.rocksteadyboxing.org.
