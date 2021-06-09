Gray Court town council has a new member after Geneik Brewster won a special election on Tuesday to fill an unexpired term.
The special election was held after Shaterica Neal resigned her seat on town council on March 4. Neal was elected in 2019 with a four-year term set to expire in 2023.
Nineteen voters cast their ballot on Tuesday, all for Brewster.
Owings has 19 registered voters and Gray Court has 478 registered voters. Voter turnout for the special election was 3.97 percent.
Geneik Brewster is the daughter of Adolphus Brewster, who spent 32 years on Gray Court town council. Adolphus Brewster passed away on March 7, 2020.
