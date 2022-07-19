Dr. Anna Brink is leaving Laurens County School District 55 to accept a position with the Greenville County Schools.
Brink will join the Office of Academic Innovation on August 1, 2022. She will serve in the role of Director of Title I.
Brink served as the Director of Federal Programs, Accountability, and Professional Development in District 55. She managed grants and federal programs, led efforts in accountability, testing, research, and accreditation, while also coordinating ESOL, MTSS (Multi-tiered Systems of Support), and Academic Interventionists district-wide.
During her time in Laurens, Brink also served as principal of E.B. Morse Elementary and Lauren Middle School.
Brink is a graduate of Wofford College (B.A.), University of South Carolina (M.Ed.), and Clemson University (Ph.D.).
