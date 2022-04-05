About a month early, the Clinton City Council on Monday night swore in Thomas Brooks, of Saluda, as its new city manager.
Brooks takes the job from interim manager Rebecca Vance, who served in that role for about half a year during the search process. “I want to thank Ms. Vance - she did not plan to stay six months, but she stuck with us,” Mayor Bob McLean said. “Welcome to Mr. Brooks. When I said I want you to retire here, I meant 20-25 years from now, not next week. We want you to have a long career in our town.”
Brooks’ starting day originally had been announced as May 1.
Vance said, “Today is my last day. It has been a wonderful experience. I will check in on all the wonderful things that are about to happen here.”
Council members commended Vance and welcomed Brooks. Several also commented on the Saturday night murder mystery dinner theater, staged at The Cotton Loft and sponsored by Main Street Clinton. “If you see G Ramage, thank him for allowing people to park at his business,” McLean said. “He didn’t have to do that.”
At the same time as the council meeting, the second Food Trucks Monday was going on at the nearby West Main parking lot, and council members commented on how well-attended the April inaugural event and now the May second event have been.
“Joe Timmons (the new Main Street Clinton director) has hit the ground running,” McLean said.
Council Member Megan Walsh also offered a commendation for the Clinton High and Clinton Middle Science Olympiad Teams - both winners of state championships in competition at The Citadel in Charleston.
Council changed its residency requirements for department heads working in the city - removing some positions from the list, but not changing the city manager’s contract-required obligation to live within the city limits. The Police Chief and the Fire Chief now have to live within the fire district - which is larger than the city limits - or elsewhere at the city manager’s discretion.
Council Member Danny Cook said he understood the change with regard to hiring the best people possible for the positions, but he added, “The City of Clinton is a great place to live, work, and play; we need to sell that. We must hire qualified people, but we are proud of what we have here, what we’re trying to do here. We’ve got a great city and it’s because of the people we have living here and working here.”
Council also handled two annexations - one on Hwy 76 near Renfro and one on Hwy 72 near I-26 - and awarded a $182,952 contract to Satterfield Construction for repaving on Hampton Avenue, McMillan Street (North Adair to Shands) and Davis Street.
McLean said $100,000 of the cost will be contributed by the County Transportation Committee, with the balance covered by the City.
Council received a Laurens County Museum update from director Laura Clifford, who told the council on a personal note that she has moved to Clinton and will work to restore her house to National Register specifications. She volunteered her help in moving some items of the former Clinton Museum collection to a new display space in the MS Bailey Municipal Center. “I don’t want to take over your museum, I have a museum,” Clifford said.
She added that Boy Scout Troops in Clinton are working on their archeology merit badges in the Laurens County Museum’s lab, and they will be mapping the Revolutionary War cemetery at Duncan Creek Presbyterian Church.
Clifford said in just 18 months, the Museum has forged many community partnerships and is working on its inclusiveness. The Museum is going for National Accreditation, and that will go a long way in facilitating grant-writing and national advertising for the Laurens County Museum.
The museum is in the Witherspoon Building, across Main Street from Monument Square at the Historic Courthouse, in downtown Laurens.
