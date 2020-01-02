At The First, “A Pentecostal Fellowship,” each year a person who exemplifies Christian service is recognized by the church, which is located at 100 Conway Avenue in Laurens.
The honor is reserved for someone not holding a title or office who quietly serves and gives of himself or herself.
The Johnny Godfrey Christian Service Award is given in memory of a beloved deacon and friend. He exemplified selfless service and impacted lives every day.
This year, for the first time, the award went to two individuals, Scott and Marie Brown.
The First is so very thankful for their heart for service and the church.
Pictured are Senior Pastor James Owens with Scott and Marie Brown, joined by the Godfrey family.
