ZF recently named Tobias Brugger Vice President and Plant Manager for ZF Transmissions Gray Court, in Gray Court, SC.
Brugger’s career with ZF spans more than 15 years, with vast experience in manufacturing process and operations. Prior to his current appointment, Brugger led the 8-speed Transmissions Operations in the Gray Court Facility as Director of Operations.
Brugger will continue as Business Partner Operations for North America on behalf of ZF’s electrified powertrain business.
Previously, Brugger held a number of leadership positions in manufacturing, both in Gray Court and other ZF facilities in Germany and Brazil. Brugger holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master’s Degree in Business Engineering.
Brugger replaced Thomas Joos, who retired in June after more than 30 years with ZF.
ZF’s Gray Court facility, the company’s largest manufacturing plant in the U.S., is home to the company’s transmission production for the light, medium and heavy-duty markets, with production capacity of 1.2 million transmissions per year. Additionally, the facility will produce the company’s electrified powertrain solutions including electric drives.
The 1,687,000 square foot facility, celebrating its 10-year anniversary, employs more than 3,000 associates. In 2021, the company began a 50,000 square foot expansion and announced plans to hire more than 300 new associates beginning by 2023 to support production of its PowerLine transmission for multiple North American commercial vehicle customers.
