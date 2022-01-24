Trish Buis, training coordinator in the Economic Development and Continuing Education Division at Piedmont Technical College (PTC), recently was honored with the college’s Staff Excellence Award.
“She does not work an 8-to-5 job. She works a ‘do what it takes to make the biggest difference’ job,” wrote one of Buis’s nominators. “She truly goes beyond what is expected of her to serve our students and the college. Her passion for what she does is contagious!”
“She is forward-thinking and strives to make processes better to meet the needs of our service area industries,” expressed another nominator.
