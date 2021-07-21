The 50th Anniversary Little Miss & Teen Miss South Carolina pageant was held in Hartsville, July 12-17.
Laurens native Bayley Martin Burns won the title of Teen Miss Greenville County last September. This made her eligible to compete in the state pageant where there were 29 contestants in the teen division.
Bayley is the daughter of Beverly Burns of Laurens and is a rising junior at Laurens District 55 High School.
Burns received several awards during the competition. Those awards included the Prisma Helping Hands Award for raising funds for the Prisma Health Children’s Hospital; a Gold Presidential Service Award for community service work and the distinction of being the contestant with the most community support pages for the program book.
Burns also placed as the 4th runner up in the Talent competition for her clogging performance to Whitney Houston’s “Queen of the Night” and was a Top 12 finalist in the teen division.
The pageant crowns overall winners for the 7-19 age group where she was crowned LMSC Overall Sweetheart.
Burns will make appearances throughout the state with the other titleholders over the next year.
