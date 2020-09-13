Bayley Burns, a sophomore at Laurens District High School, was crowned Teen Miss Greenville County in a pageant on Saturday night.
Burns won the color and black & white photogenic awards and also won the Overall Photogenic Award for the pageant.
Burns competed in her first pageant in 2019 and walked away with the title of Miss Upstate Teen. She then competed in Miss South Carolina Teen in 2019.
Bayley was first introduced to the Miss South Carolina Organization as a Palmetto Princess for Miss South Carolina Ali Rogers in 2012 and has followed the pageant ever since.
Burns will be competing in the Miss SC Teen pageant in June of 2021.
