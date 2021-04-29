The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that Bayley Burns, representing School District 55, is the winner of the prestigious Cecil O. Davenport Citizenship Award. Finalists are District 56, Clinton High School sophomores, and fast friends, Anna Marie Kiley, Rachel Jo Vondergeest.
Sophomore contenders were named from Laurens District High School, Clinton High School, and Laurens Academy. Normally, the presentation is made at the Chamber’s Annual Dinner, an event of more than 100 people, but COVID-19 has put that event on hiatus.
Instead, the presentations were made Tuesday at the Chamber Board’s regular meeting, an in-person event at the Laurens CPW training room.
Chamber President & CEO Amanda Munyan said, certainly, the recipient, finalists, and nominees all deserved to be recognized at “a big event” for their academic, athletic and community involvement successes.
Presentations were made by Ty Davenport, visiting the board meeting on behalf of his dad, community leader Cecil O. Davenport.
The recipient, Bayley M. Burns, Laurens District 55 High School, is an honor student, member of student council, and a Football and Basketball Cheerleader. She was chosen to attend the SC Conference for the Prevention of Bullying. Bayley was a representative for the SC Electric Coop Virtual Youth Experience. She has participated in Blessing Boxes, Team Ecology and United Way Day of Caring.
Also at the board meeting, Munyan provided committee reports and called on others for progress updates. She said the Chamber expects to receive soon 3,000 copies of its annual Membership Directory and Relocation Guide to Laurens County.
Bud Marchant, representing the Laurens County Trails Association, said June 5 will be the dedication for Laurens County’s newest park - the Millers Fork Trail near Clinton; that’s National Trails Day. He said work is progressing on a loop-trail behind the Laurens County Hospital, and on approaching CSX Railroad about a trail along an existing, but rarely used, rail-line between Clinton and Laurens.
Michael Seymour, representing Connect Lake Greenwood, said fireworks are planned for July 2, celebrating the Nation’s Independence, but provisions might have to be made for a scaled-down event at Camp Fellowship because of Covid.
Chamber staff member Marlene Owings reported on finances and the Touchdown Club, and staff member Grayson Lott reported on ambassadors.
Brandie Farmer Lovin received the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Quarter award.
Crystal Finley, representing Southern Twist of Laurens, received the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Quarter award.
The Chamber also has an intern for agriculture news and support -- Alena Pitts from Laurens District High School.
Munyan also reported on beautification efforts and planning for the 250th Anniversary of American Independence (2026). She commended Laurens County Council Chairman Brown Patterson for the council’s action toward a new, comprehensive Litter Ordinance (second of three readings was done April 27).
