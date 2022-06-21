Columbia, SC – Four preliminary winners were announced after the first night of preliminary competition on Tuesday night at Township Auditorium in Columbia.
The Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen pageants will continue this week with two more nights of preliminary competition on Wednesday, June 22, and Thursday, June 23, at 7 p.m.
The final competition for the Teens is at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 24, when the new Miss South Carolina Teen will be crowned. The final competition for the Miss candidates starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, when the new Miss South Carolina will be crowned live on WACH FOX TV along with other stations in the state.
Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and at the Township Auditorium box office at 803-576-2350.
Miss Inman, Maria Julianne Phillips, won the Tuesday Talent preliminary in the Miss South Carolina competition. She performed a vocal rendition of La Llorona.
Miss Florence, Berkley Bryant, won the Tuesday Evening Red Carpet/Social Impact preliminary in the Miss South Carolina competition.
Miss Greenville County Teen, Abigail Kate Fowler, won the Tuesday Talent preliminary in the Miss South Carolina Teen competition. She performed a lyrical dance to Never Enough.
Miss Powdersville Teen, Bayley Burns, won the Tuesday Evening Gown/Onstage Question preliminary in the Miss South Carolina Teen competition. Burns is a resident of Laurens and a student at Laurens District High School.
Miss South Carolina 2022 will receive a $60,000 scholarship and will compete for the title of Miss America. Miss South Carolina Teen 2022 will compete for the title of Miss America’s Outstanding Teen.
