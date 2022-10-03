William Loyd Todd Cagle was booked into the Johnson Detention Center on Saturday after being arrested in Colorado on Sept. 21 on murder charges stemming from the death of his girlfriend Terry Ann Chermak.
Cagle was charged with Murder and Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony.
An investigation into a missing couple led Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies to find a deceased person on the morning of Sept. 21 at 7709 Neely Ferry Road in Laurens.
Deputies were dispatched in reference to a missing person’s report involving Chermak and Cagle. At approximately 9:20AM, a deceased person was located on this property.
The Laurens County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Chermak, a 49-year-old female from Laurens. Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp said the victim received a single gunshot wound.
Cagle was arrested in Colorado shortly after 7PM on Tuesday night and charged with murder.
