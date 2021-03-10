Laurens County Council voted in open session Tuesday on three matters it discussed in closed session. An e-mail was sent to County Attorney Sandy Cruickshanks asking for information about one of the votes - to have the county attorney and human resources conduct an investigation of an employee.
Details were not forthcoming but a source said County Attorney Jon Caime is on leave and County Public Works Director Dale Satterfield is the Acting County Manager, a position he once held, Interim City Manager, with the City of Clinton. Satterfield was Public Works & Utilities Director for Clinton and formerly was director of the Laurens Commission of Public Works, before coming to work for the county in 2018.
Caime was hired in 2016.
No reply to the request for information had been received by Wednesday afternoon (4:05 pm).
Council also voted to execute a service agreement with Prisma Health, but the agreement has not been released, after its closed session. It involves Emergency Medical Services.
Council also voted to have the county attorney and human resources continue with an employee action. It involves Emergency Medical Services.
Laurens County Council approved a Resolution asking the Governor and the General Assembly to consider Laurens County as the site for a South Carolina Revolutionary War Museum. State Rep. Stewart Jones, of Laurens, said a commission was formed and $1.5 million was set aside - “then Covid hit.”
Council adopted a Rails to Trails share the right of way resolution for presentation to CSX Railroad; a Fair Housing Resolution, in compliance with federal guidelines; and a Disabilities Awareness Month Resolution. Jason Tavenner, Laurens County Disabilities & Special Needs Board executive director, said County Administrator Caime connected the agency with ZF Transmissions, and now the Gray Court plant has 15 special needs clients working in the plant (44 LCDSNB clients work locally).
Council moved along by second reading an ordinance for Project Impact, a $20.5 million investment creating 60 new jobs within 5 years for the Clinton area. The company will take over an existing building, council has been told.
Council awarded Davis & Floyd engineering a $64,700 contract (payable with capital sales tax money) for design of a new Evidence Storage Facility at the Johnson Detention Center. Council approved job descriptions for road and bridges, and the solid waste transfer station for the Public Works Department. Council Chairman Brown Patterson and Council Vice-chairman Jeff Carroll agreed to look into a citizen’s concern about a shed being converted to a workshop getting electricity and being required to have a 911 address (making the structure taxable). It is not a “tiny house” but, apparently, there are no regulations distinguishing the shed from a house.
Council member David Tribble and Patterson expressed their admiration for Presbyterian College Football. Tribble said the PC “volunteers” played well against Gardner-Webb’s scholarship players, falling just short in 2OT. PC Football is scheduled to play again this Saturday at Bailey Memorial Stadium in Clinton.
