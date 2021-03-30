Laurens County Council met tonight for 1 hour and 19 minutes in closed session and emerged to vote to terminate the contract of county administrator Jon Caime.
He has been on leave since earlier this month when the council authorized an investigation. There is no malfeasance or illegality involved with the decision, according to Council Chairman Brown Patterson.
He and members Jeff Carroll, David Tribble and Garrett McDaniel voted yes to exercising the option to end the contract.
Council members Diane Anderson, Kemp Younts and Luke Rankin voted no.
Caime is under contract until 2022. He has been the County Administrator for 4 years, coming from Hart County, Georgia.
According to Caime's employment agreement, dated May 20, 2019, he will receive his regular salary and benefits for a period not to exceed six months. Caime's base salary at the beginning of the agreement was $130,000 per year.
Dale Satterfield, public works director, is the Acting County Administrator. Patterson said it will be decided later if Satterfield's title will go from Acting to Interim, as the county holds an open applications process to replace Caime.
Council also discussed a buildings & grounds contract in tonight's called meeting (no action was announced).
