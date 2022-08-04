297741316_103510209133814_3578841351667617115_n.jpg

Photo courtesy of Laila's Place - Clinton

A new ice cream parlor in downtown Clinton will open for business on Friday, August 5.

Laila's Place – Clinton, located at 200 West Main Street in Clinton, will open Friday at noon with over 40 flavors of premium Hershey's hand-dipped ice cream, banana splits, floats, sundaes and more. They will also have specialty jumbo cookies.

Laila’s Place – Clinton will be open Tuesday-Saturday from noon to 7pm.

For more information, check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LailasPlaceClinton.