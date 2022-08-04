A new ice cream parlor in downtown Clinton will open for business on Friday, August 5.
Laila's Place – Clinton, located at 200 West Main Street in Clinton, will open Friday at noon with over 40 flavors of premium Hershey's hand-dipped ice cream, banana splits, floats, sundaes and more. They will also have specialty jumbo cookies.
Laila’s Place – Clinton will be open Tuesday-Saturday from noon to 7pm.
For more information, check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LailasPlaceClinton.
