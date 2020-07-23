New councilor Cassandra Campbell was sworn in at the July Laurens City Council meeting by City Administrator Gary Coleman.
Fire Chief Bill Hughes also recognized newly promoted Captain Colby Starling, Lieutenant, Justin Edwards, and Lieutenant Robert Riser.
Coleman passed first reading of Ordinance 7-20-01 Annexation of Property located 817 East Main Street. This is the lot located behind Arbys’ facing East Main Street. The lot is being looked at by a local dentist who is looking to come into the city to get city utilities.
Building and Zoning Director Jeremy Hudson presented Calvin Whitmire, Jonathan Irick and Richard Cook for appointment to the Planning Commission. Council approved the three appointments.
President of the Historical Markers Committee, Elma Morrison presented the council with the text for the plaque for Back Street Park. Morrison said the committee did an extensive look into the history of Back Street. She discussed that the committee also asked the public for help with their research.
The opening statement for the plaque will read as followed:
“This park is dedicated to the citizens of the city of Laurens, to the memory and honor of those progressive black citizens of Laurens, South Carolina who owned and operated thriving business on this block, once known as the Back Street. This alone are establishments which flourished here in the Back Street Business District during segregation here. These hard-working black entrepreneurs contributed greatly to the local economy, lively hood, and well-being of the people in this area.”
There will also be a quote from Booker T. Washington. The plaque will be placed on a stand in the park.
