Brenda Stewart, Republican candidate for Laurens County Council, District 7, will host an event, Coffee and Conversation, on Saturday, May 23.
“I’m looking forward to talking with residents,” said Stewart. “I want to hear their ideas and concerns about Laurens County and our future.”
The Coffee and Conversation event will be held at the Vestibule Coffee Shop located at 310B East Carolina Avenue in Clinton from 9:00-10:30 on Saturday. The event will be held outside where there is plenty of space to allow for social distancing.
For more information please contact Brenda Stewart at (864)449-7700 or email Brenda@stewartmarketingandconsulting.com.
