As March candidate filing continues, the SEC is asking candidates to file as soon as possible and to make an appointment before filing to help avoid crowding in the final days of the period.

While the day-to-day impact of the response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is uncertain, the SEC continues working with county boards to help ensure the process continues without interruption as directed by the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-09.

As of last week, approximately 700 candidates have filed statewide.  During the March 2016 candidate filing period, the last comparable period, a total of 1,019 candidates filed statewide. Candidate filing will close at noon on March 30, 2020.  All partisan candidates seeking office in the November 3, 2020 General Election must file during this period. Statewide primaries are June 9, 2020.   

Candidate filings as of March 24, 2020 are:

Office CandidateParty
SheriffDon ReynoldsRepublican
SheriffJarvis ReederRepublican
Sheriff Ricky ChastainRepublican
Sheriff Ted RichardsonRepublican
County Council District 2Joe WoodRepublican
County Council District 2 Luke RankinRepublican
County Council District 3Garrett McDanielDemocratic
County Council District 6Diane AndersonDemocratic
County Council District 7David PittsDemocratic
County Council District 7 Brenda StewartRepublican
County Council District 7 David TribbleRepublican
Clerk of CourtMichelle SimmonsRepublican
Clerk of CourtMary Lauren PowersRepublican
CoronerVickie CheekRepublican
SC House of Rep. District 14Stewart JonesRepublican
SC House of Rep. District 16Mark WillisRepublican
SC House of Rep. District 42Doug GilliamRepublican
SC Senate District 9Danny VerdinRepublican
US House of Rep. District 3Jeff DuncanRepublican
Solicitor Circuit 8David StumboRepublican