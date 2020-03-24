As March candidate filing continues, the SEC is asking candidates to file as soon as possible and to make an appointment before filing to help avoid crowding in the final days of the period.
While the day-to-day impact of the response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is uncertain, the SEC continues working with county boards to help ensure the process continues without interruption as directed by the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-09.
As of last week, approximately 700 candidates have filed statewide. During the March 2016 candidate filing period, the last comparable period, a total of 1,019 candidates filed statewide. Candidate filing will close at noon on March 30, 2020. All partisan candidates seeking office in the November 3, 2020 General Election must file during this period. Statewide primaries are June 9, 2020.
Candidate filings as of March 24, 2020 are:
|Office
|Candidate
|Party
|Sheriff
|Don Reynolds
|Republican
|Sheriff
|Jarvis Reeder
|Republican
|Sheriff
|Ricky Chastain
|Republican
|Sheriff
|Ted Richardson
|Republican
|County Council District 2
|Joe Wood
|Republican
|County Council District 2
|Luke Rankin
|Republican
|County Council District 3
|Garrett McDaniel
|Democratic
|County Council District 6
|Diane Anderson
|Democratic
|County Council District 7
|David Pitts
|Democratic
|County Council District 7
|Brenda Stewart
|Republican
|County Council District 7
|David Tribble
|Republican
|Clerk of Court
|Michelle Simmons
|Republican
|Clerk of Court
|Mary Lauren Powers
|Republican
|Coroner
|Vickie Cheek
|Republican
|SC House of Rep. District 14
|Stewart Jones
|Republican
|SC House of Rep. District 16
|Mark Willis
|Republican
|SC House of Rep. District 42
|Doug Gilliam
|Republican
|SC Senate District 9
|Danny Verdin
|Republican
|US House of Rep. District 3
|Jeff Duncan
|Republican
|Solicitor Circuit 8
|David Stumbo
|Republican
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.