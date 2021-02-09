Bill Ed Cannon has resigned, and Thomas Higgs is the new City Manager of the City of Clinton, based on council action last night.
The Clinton City Council was meeting to discuss construction bonds. A closed session led off the meeting, and Mayor Bob McLean announced Cannon’s resignation. As an “emergency action,” council voted unanimously to amend its agenda to name Higgs as interim city manager (he was the assistant city manager).
“He (Higgs) has no one to report to,” said Mayor Bob McLean.
No other information was immediately released.
This is the City of Clinton Website information about the City Manager’s Office:
“City Manager Bill Ed Cannon
In the Council-Manager form of government, the City Manager is the CEO of the City government and is in charge of the day-to-day operations of the City. When the City Council makes a decision on an ordinance, law, or policy, the City Manager is responsible for implementing those policies. The Manager coordinates the operations of all City departments and is responsible for the preparation of a proposed operating budget and its presentation to the City Council. This annual budget as adopted by Council provides funding, staffing, and general guidance to the City departments for the fiscal year.
Our current City Manager is Bill Ed Cannon. Mr. Cannon began his duties in Clinton in January of 2018. He has 19 years of municipal government experience having served for 14 years as city manager of Corbin, Kentucky and 5 years as city manager of Wildwood, Florida. Mr. Cannon also owned a successful civil engineering business for 25 years. Mr. Cannon has served on various executive boards in Florida and Kentucky and also served as an interim manager for a Certified Main Street Program.
Mr. Cannon received a BS in Civil Engineering from the University of Kentucky and holds professional licenses in Land Surveying and Civil Engineering.”
