Capital Theatre and Cafe are set to reopen Friday, August 14.
The movie theatre was shut down in mid-March by the governor’s orders. This left owner Ronnie Campbell with no income for the past 5 months from the theatre. The spring and summer are their busiest times of the year for the theatre.
Governor Henry McMaster announced on August 1, the movie theatres could reopen It will be a few weeks before they have new movies.
Capital Theatre and Café will be picking up where they left off. I Still Believe (PG) will be the first film to be shown this weekend. For a limited time, all tickets will be $5. The film will be shown Friday and Saturday at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. It will also be showing at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Face masks will be required while not eating or drinking and patrons will be practicing social distancing.
The next two films they are hoping to show are Trolls World Tour and The Secret: Dare to Dream. They do not the exact date they will be getting these films.
With no attendance, it also made the cafe and ice cream side of the business struggle. For the past two months, they closed the grill and only offered ice cream and hot dogs.
The diner will also be back open Friday at 11 a.m. After requests from customers, hamburgers are also coming back on Friday, plus much more.
