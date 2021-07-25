A grand opening ribbon cutting was hosted by the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce on Friday, July 16 to celebrate Floyd Family Funeral Home.
The owner, Mr. James Floyd Jr., is a Presbyterian College student-athlete alumna, and he has deep roots in the Laurens County Community. Floyd began his funeral services career alongside his mother at her funeral home in Clinton, and has over 20 years as a licensed funeral home director.
This event was attended by many community supporters, including Nathan Senn, Mayor of Laurens. The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO, Amanda Munyan, kicked off the celebration, showing appreciation for many attendees who came to show their support.
Floyd Family Funeral Home is located at 202 Caroline Street in Laurens. For more information, visit their website, www.floydfamilyfuneralhome.com or call, (864) 715-0822.
