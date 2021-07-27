The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on July 16 for the new location of Sadler-Hughes Apothecary in Clinton.
For over 100 years, Sadler-Hughes Apothecary has been serving the community and will continue that tradition at the new location at 102 Jacobs Highway.
Father and son duo, Walter M. Hughes, Jr. and Walter M. Hughes III, are President and Vice President of this staple business in Clinton.
The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO, Amanda Munyan, kicked off the celebration by thanking attendees including, Bob McLean, City of Clinton Mayor, many city officials, and numerous community supporters for coming to show their support.
For more information about Sadler-Hughes and the services they provide, visit their website, ww.sadlerhughes.com or call (864) 833-4000.
