The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon cutting for new chamber member Lakeview Bar-B-Q.
This family-owned business began in 2020, providing customers with delicious smoked meats and a large variety of side options. Lakeview Bar-B-Q is a full-service barbeque caterer and food truck.
Business owners Tom & Shannon Ashley were joined by Chamber staff, Main Street Laurens Director Jonathan Irick, City of Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn, County Council Chair Brown Patterson and others to celebrate.
To learn more about Lakeview Bar-B-Q, visit their Facebook page @Lakeview Bar-B-Q LLC.
