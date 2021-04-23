The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday to welcome the new owner of Mig’s of Laurens.
Owner, Jeffery Kagon, and his business partner, Blake Price, cut the ceremonial ribbon alongside City of Laurens Mayor Nathan Sean and community members.
Mig’s of Laurens has added a variety of additional items to their menu along with their Italian foods. They are open Monday-Thursday from 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM and Friday-Saturday from 11:00 AM until 9:30 PM.
Mig's of Laurens is located at 900 E Main Street in Laurens.
