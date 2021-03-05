The City of Clinton showed their support by attending a Laurens County Chamber of Commerce celebratory ribbon cutting for the Broad Street Antiques and Vintage Finds Ribbon Cutting on Wednesday, March 3.
Business owner, Stewart Owens, and his partners (Janice Long, Freddie Pinson, Kim Spangler, Heather Tiller, and Diane Hardin) were joined by Chamber staff, Clinton Mayor Bob McLean, Main Street Director Adele Alducin, downtown business owners, and community members.
This unique antique store is located at 204 North Broad Street in downtown Clinton. They welcome shoppers every Saturday between 10: AM - 2:00 PM. The store is filled with a variety of beautiful antiques, furniture, books and more.
To find out more information about Broad Street Antiques and Vintage Finds, visit their Facebook Page, @PopUpAntiqueShop, or call (864) 938-1062.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.