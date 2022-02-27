A grand opening ribbon cutting was recently hosted by the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce to celebrate a new business in Clinton.
This family-owned and operated business creates and delivers unique gift baskets for every occasion. The owner, Beth McKinney, was joined by family and friends, Chamber staff, and Chamber Ambassadors who came to show their support.
The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO, Amanda Munyan, kicked off the celebration, sharing her gratitude to have this new business in Laurens County and her excitement for the future of Basket Case.
For more information about this business, visit their website at www.basketcasegiftbaskets.com, or call 864-340-8686.
