Palmetto Brothers Dispensary hosted the first Laurens County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event of the year on February 17.
South Bend Winery partnered with Palmetto Brothers Dispensary to provide a wine tasting for attendees. The Chamber of Commerce team, Ambassadors, and community members enjoyed an evening of fun and networking.
The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce will partner with the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce to host a Business After Hours event at Break on the Lake on March 22 from 5:00-8:00 PM.
